Saul and Louise Rosenzweig Associate Professor of Personality Science: Joshua Jackson

Saul and Louise Rosenzweig Associate Professor of Personality Science: Joshua Jackson

Apr. 17, 2017
Category: Career

Joshua Jackson ’05 is currently an associate professor in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis. He was recently installed as the Saul and Louise Rosenzweig Chair of Personality Science for his contributions to the field of personality psychology.

