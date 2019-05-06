Home
Attorney Samuel Robertson joins von Briesen & Roper, s.c.
Attorney Samuel G. Robertson has joined von Briesen & Roper, s.c. in the Madison office. Robertson is a member of the Business Practice Group and the focus of his practice is Estate Planning, Trust and Estate Administration and general business matters. He received a J.D. from the University of Wisconsin and a B.S. from the University of Wisconsin.
More Alumni Notes
Herman Milligan Jr., PhD, will be co-curating “A Picture Gallery of the Soul” at the University of Minnesota.
Josh Duesterbeck ’02 has been promoted at the Great Lakes Group at Thrivent.
Jay Chesky ’81 has retired as director for international engagements for the chief information officer of the U.S. Department of Defense.
Clifford Gribble MM’67 has been awarded the first annual Woody Herman Award for Excellence in Music Education.
