Attorney Samuel Robertson joins von Briesen & Roper, s.c.

May. 06, 2019
Category: Career

Attorney Samuel G. Robertson has joined von Briesen & Roper, s.c. in the Madison office. Robertson is a member of the Business Practice Group and the focus of his practice is Estate Planning, Trust and Estate Administration and general business matters. He received a J.D. from the University of Wisconsin and a B.S. from the University of Wisconsin.

