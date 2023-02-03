Skip Navigation

Samuel Hall Promoted to Partner

Feb. 03, 2023
Category: Career

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP announced that Samuel Hall ’06, MPA’07 was elected partner, effective January 1, 2023. Samuel is a partner in the firm’s Litigation Department and Crisis Management Group in Washington.

