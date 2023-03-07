Retirement Announcement: Michael C. Williams ’76

Gina M. Colletti, Clerk of Court, United States District Court, Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced the retirement of Michael C. Williams (BA’76 UW–Madison; JD’79 California Western). Mr. Williams has served as Chief Deputy of the United States District Court, Eastern District of Wisconsin for the past 32 years. Mr. Williams was awarded the 2018 Nathan A. Fishbach Founder’s Award given out by the Eastern District of Wisconsin Bar Association to an individual whose outstanding contributions to the legal profession, collegiality, skills at fostering bench-bar relations, energy and enthusiasm for the practice of law have made a positive impact on the activities of the bar association and the practice of law in the Eastern District of Wisconsin. Prior to his position as Chief Deputy, Mr. Williams was a Staff Attorney with the Department of Justice, United States Trustee’s Office, an Estate Administrator with the United States Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Wisconsin, an attorney with Farm House Foods, Corporation, an Associate with Whyte & Hirschboeck, S.C. (now known as Husch Blackwell LLP) and he began his legal career as a Law Clerk to Federal Bankruptcy Judge Howard W. Hilgendorf. All tolled, Mr. Williams spent over 41 years serving the federal judiciary.