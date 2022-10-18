Home
Recognizing Anne L. Holmes
Anne L. Boyden Holmes ’74, MS’75 is the CEO of the National Association of Baby Boomer Women, a position she has held for the past 15 years. Anne enhances her portfolio by cofounding BabyBoomer.org — a website dedicated to Baby Boomers.
More Alumni Notes
In September, Elizabeth Bahn Streby MD’01 became the chief medical officer of University Hospital’s Elyria Medical Center in Elyria, Ohio.
Mark Johnston ’74 has been elected to the National Academy of Sciences.
Chris Winkler ’93 launched Consumer Science North earlier this year.
Mariana Pasturczak and Stuart Quinn were married on September 17, 2022. They met as undergraduate students who both worked at Four Lakes Market at Dejope.
