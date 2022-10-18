Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Alumni Notes

>

Recognizing Anne L. Holmes

Recognizing Anne L. Holmes

Oct. 18, 2022
Category: Career

Anne L. Boyden Holmes ’74, MS’75 is the CEO of the National Association of Baby Boomer Women, a position she has held for the past 15 years. Anne enhances her portfolio by cofounding BabyBoomer.org — a website dedicated to Baby Boomers.

For more information, visit BabyBoomer.org.
Share This Story

More Alumni Notes

Elizabeth Bahn Streby Named as Chief Medical Officer

In September, Elizabeth Bahn Streby MD’01 became the chief medical officer of University Hospital’s Elyria Medical Center in Elyria, Ohio.