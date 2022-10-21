Home
Promotion of Dr. Braden Hexom
Oct. 21, 2022
Braden Hexom ’00 was promoted to professor of emergency medicine and vice chair for academic affairs at Rush University Medical Center, Department of Emergency Medicine in Chicago, IL. Dr. Hexom was the founding program director for the Emergency Medicine residency program at Rush, now graduating its 4th class in 2023.
Samantha Bowen ’13, MSW’14 has been appointed assistant director for violence prevention at University Health Services, University of Wisconsin–Madison.