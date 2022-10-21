Skip Navigation

Promotion of Dr. Braden Hexom

Oct. 21, 2022
Category: Career

Braden Hexom ’00 was promoted to professor of emergency medicine and vice chair for academic affairs at Rush University Medical Center, Department of Emergency Medicine in Chicago, IL. Dr. Hexom was the founding program director for the Emergency Medicine residency program at Rush, now graduating its 4th class in 2023.

