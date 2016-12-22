Home
Peter White joins von Briesen & Roper, s.c.
Peter J. White is an Associate in the Milwaukee office. He focuses his practice on business formation, mergers and acquisitions, and tax.
Herman Milligan Jr., PhD, will be co-curating “A Picture Gallery of the Soul” at the University of Minnesota.
Josh Duesterbeck ’02 has been promoted at the Great Lakes Group at Thrivent.
Jay Chesky ’81 has retired as director for international engagements for the chief information officer of the U.S. Department of Defense.
Clifford Gribble MM’67 has been awarded the first annual Woody Herman Award for Excellence in Music Education.
