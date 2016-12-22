Skip Navigation

Peter White joins von Briesen & Roper, s.c.

Dec. 22, 2016
Category: Career

Peter J. White is an Associate in the Milwaukee office. He focuses his practice on business formation, mergers and acquisitions, and tax.

