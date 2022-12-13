Nancy Aronson Norr appointed to Duluth Seaway Port Authority Board of Commissioners

The Duluth City Council recently appointed Nancy Aronson Norr MS’85 to the Duluth Seaway Port Authority Board of Commissioners. Norr recently completed a 31-year career at Minnesota Power, an ALLETE company, as director of regional development. A Duluth resident since 1985, she has served on numerous local, regional and state boards, including a tenure as chair of the Duluth Economic Development Authority (DEDA) and a cofounding role with the Area Partnership for Economic Expansion (APEX). In 2021, the Minnesota Humanities Center appointed Norr to its board, and she also founded Norr Community Solutions.

Born in Wisconsin, Norr holds a bachelor’s degree in business economics from the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire and a master’s degree in agricultural economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.