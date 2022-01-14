NACE Elects Sarah Davidson as President of Madison Chapter

The Madison chapter of the National Association for Catering and Events (NACE) announced that Sarah Davidson ’10 has been appointed the new president of the organization.

Davidson is currently chief strategist and creative director of HUE by Sarah Davidson, a luxury wedding planning business serving southern Wisconsin. Her business won a national Wedding of the Year Award from NACE for a wedding produced in 2018, and she was recently named to the BizBash 500 List of 2021’s Most Influential Event Professionals.

Serving on the board of directors for NACE Capital Area of Wisconsin for the past four years, Davidson also chairs the NACE COVID-19 Advocacy Task Force. This task force has advocated on behalf of the private events industry in Dane County throughout the pandemic, and released the results of an impact survey on such in November 2020. She has been an integral part in conversations with local leaders to develop safety plans for events post-COVID.