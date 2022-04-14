Skip Navigation

Mother-Daughter Alumni Launch New Sustainable Beauty Business

Apr. 14, 2022
Category: Career

Angela Gargano ’00 and her mom, Kathy Griswold ’87, have cofounded Lola Arnao, a new sustainable beauty business in the e-commerce space, with headquarters in Portland, Oregon. Both are UW alumni from a family of four generations of proud Badgers who credit their education with fostering their desire to innovate and question the status quo. The duo is on a mission to give women a clean, sustainable, and more luxurious shaving experience while dramatically reducing plastic waste. Their hand-poured shave bar uses zero single-use plastic and is vegan, certified cruelty free by Leaping Bunny, free of sulfates and parabens, and crafted for sensitive skin. Each 6 oz. bar can replace four tubes of shaving cream – helping to keep plastic out of the environment. The brand is a member of 1% for the Planet and aims to be a sustainable business that both cuts down on waste and gives back to efforts to clean up plastic from the environment. Every piece of the kit is recyclable as well.

For more information, visit Lola Arnao Sustainable Beauty.
