Mother-Daughter Alumni Launch New Sustainable Beauty Business

Angela Gargano ’00 and her mom, Kathy Griswold ’87, have cofounded Lola Arnao, a new sustainable beauty business in the e-commerce space, with headquarters in Portland, Oregon. Both are UW alumni from a family of four generations of proud Badgers who credit their education with fostering their desire to innovate and question the status quo. The duo is on a mission to give women a clean, sustainable, and more luxurious shaving experience while dramatically reducing plastic waste. Their hand-poured shave bar uses zero single-use plastic and is vegan, certified cruelty free by Leaping Bunny, free of sulfates and parabens, and crafted for sensitive skin. Each 6 oz. bar can replace four tubes of shaving cream – helping to keep plastic out of the environment. The brand is a member of 1% for the Planet and aims to be a sustainable business that both cuts down on waste and gives back to efforts to clean up plastic from the environment. Every piece of the kit is recyclable as well.