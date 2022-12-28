Monica Berry Featured in the Vanguard Law Magazine

Home
Monica Berry JD’o1 of Dallas, TX, has been featured in a recent issue of Vanguard Law Magazine. Berry is the General Counsel of Innovations in Nutrition and Wellness.
