Monica Berry Featured in the Vanguard Law Magazine

Dec. 28, 2022
Category: Recognition

Monica Berry JD’o1 of Dallas, TX, has been featured in a recent issue of Vanguard Law Magazine. Berry is the General Counsel of Innovations in Nutrition and Wellness.

For more information, visit Vanguard Law Magazine.
