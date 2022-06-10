Michael S. Geigerman Receives 2022 ICON Award from Missouri Lawyers Media

USA&M mediator and arbitrator Michael Geigerman ’68 will be honored as a recipient of the 2022 ICON Award from Missouri Lawyers Media. The ICON Award recognizes distinguished men and women 60 or older who have demonstrated notable, sustained success and strong leadership within and outside the field of law. Mike is among 30 other recipients from across Missouri receiving this year’s award.

“Mike has served with distinction on USA&M’s Mediation Panel since 1985. His dedication to resolving conflict in more than 4,500 mediations is unequaled. He is a leader in the practice of Alternative Dispute Resolution, as well as a teacher, mentor, and educator,” said Rob Litz, USA&M president. “All of us at USA&M are proud of Mike’s many accomplishments and his recognition as an ICON in the Missouri legal community. Congratulations, Mike!”