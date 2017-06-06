Home
MFA in Dramatic Writing for Casting Director and Author Jennifer Rudin ’94
JENNIFER RUDIN ’94 received her MFA in Dramatic Writing from NYU in May 2017. She received three writing awards during her time at NYU, including a 2016 Sloan Foundation Writing Award for her TV pilot script, “Lucy in the Sky” (http://scienceandfilm.org/projects/546/lucy-in-the-sky).
More Alumni Notes
Herman Milligan Jr., PhD, will be co-curating “A Picture Gallery of the Soul” at the University of Minnesota.
Josh Duesterbeck ’02 has been promoted at the Great Lakes Group at Thrivent.
Jay Chesky ’81 has retired as director for international engagements for the chief information officer of the U.S. Department of Defense.
Clifford Gribble MM’67 has been awarded the first annual Woody Herman Award for Excellence in Music Education.
