MFA in Dramatic Writing for Casting Director and Author Jennifer Rudin ’94

Jun. 06, 2017
Category: Education

JENNIFER RUDIN ’94 received her MFA in Dramatic Writing from NYU in May 2017. She received three writing awards during her time at NYU, including a 2016 Sloan Foundation Writing Award for her TV pilot script, “Lucy in the Sky” (http://scienceandfilm.org/projects/546/lucy-in-the-sky).

