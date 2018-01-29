Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Alumni Notes

>

Matt Marek Leadership Advancement

Matt Marek Leadership Advancement

Jan. 29, 2018
Category: Career

Matt Marek is the new Vice President of Capital Strategies at Performa, Inc. Matt has the ability to grasp and add value to our client’s strategic aspirations. In his new role at Performa, he will focus on this as we accelerate the pace and scale of our market penetration. He is instrumental in strategic planning, innovation, market development and client relations. Matt Marek was previously our Director of Engineering.

Share This Story

More Alumni Notes

Alumna Presents Disability Inclusion Workshop

Allison Johnson MS’21 presented her disability inclusion workshop at the Moebius Syndrome Conference on July 15, 2022.