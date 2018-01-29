Home
Matt Marek Leadership Advancement
Jan. 29, 2018
Category: Career
Matt Marek is the new Vice President of Capital Strategies at Performa, Inc. Matt has the ability to grasp and add value to our client’s strategic aspirations. In his new role at Performa, he will focus on this as we accelerate the pace and scale of our market penetration. He is instrumental in strategic planning, innovation, market development and client relations. Matt Marek was previously our Director of Engineering.