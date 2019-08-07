Lewis Brisbois Boosts National Real Estate Practice With New Partner Hire MaryBeth Heydt

Lewis Brisbois has hired experienced real estate attorney MaryBeth Heydt as a partner in its Los Angeles office. Ms. Heydt joins both the firm’s Real Estate, Land Use & Environment Practice and its Public Agency & Public Finance Practice. Ms. Heydt has over 25 years of experience in litigation, transactional, and business advisory matters.

Ms. Heydt’s practice focuses on an array of real estate matters, including acquisitions, development, leasing, finance, construction, planning, condemnation, environmental, general property management and more. She has experience advising clients in the formation and governance of business entities, and advising lenders and borrowers on loan originations, modifications, refinancing, foreclosures, and lender liability actions. Her transactional experience covers a wide variety of real estate products, including multifamily, industrial, retail, office, hospitality, sale/leaseback, gas stations, convenience stores, quick service restaurants, agriculture and gaming.

“We’re tremendously pleased to be welcoming MaryBeth to the firm,” said Los Angeles Partner and Co-Chair of the National Real Estate Practice Claire Hervey Collins. “Her knowledge of the industry and the relationships she has developed over her career will make her an invaluable asset to our national practice.”

Prior to joining Lewis Brisbois, Ms. Heydt served in both the public and private sectors. She most recently served as an internal commercial real estate lending advisor for the largest commercial real estate lender in the United States. Ms. Heydt has previously litigated high profile real estate cases such as the Northridge Meadows Apartment collapse matter, and served as General Counsel to Los Angeles-area commercial real estate investment and development companies. She gained public sector experience as a legal extern for the Natural Resources Defense Council, Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources, and the Los Angeles City Attorney Land Use Division. She also clerked for Judge Ronald Sohigian and Judge John H. Major of the Los Angeles Superior Court.

“I’m very happy to return to my roots by practicing law with Lewis Brisbois,” said Ms. Heydt, “and to join such a fantastic team of lawyers that I’ve known and admired for years, including Claire Hervey Collins, Brant Dveirin, and Beth Hummer.”

“It is also very exciting to me that Claire and Greg Oleson have built such a dynamic national platform for both public and private real estate practices,” she added, “which allows me to do meaningful work for the public at large, while continuing to represent the private clients I have enjoyed working with for years.”

Ms. Heydt received her undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and her law degree from Southwestern University School of Law. She also has a Master of Planning and Public/Private Real Estate Development from the University of South California. She is admitted to the California State Bar, and before the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.