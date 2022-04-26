Mary Elizabeth Murphy Is Volunteer Coach of the Year

Mary E. Murphy MA’17, a UW–Madison iSchool alumna and coach of Madison Speedskating Club, has been recognized as the Volunteer Coach of the Year 2021 by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

From Mary:

I am so proud and honored to be recognized for this award. To be making history alongside the legends (Eric Heiden, et al.) of Madison and the sport, it’s humbling. My hope is to create a community that builds confidence, encourages a growth mindset, and instills love of sport.

“The process is what’s important.” “You get points for showing up.” I try to teach and focus on being present in the moment and achievable attainable goals. Winning a race is exciting but continuing to grow is what matters.”

Madison Speedskating Club is the only club with two active coaches with this award. Coach Sarge, 2019 Volunteer Coach of the Year, and I have a goal to revitalize the Madison Speedskating Club and make it the largest club in the Midwest and grow the sport in the local region and state.