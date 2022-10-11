Couple that met at UW-Dining Hall are married: Mariana Pasturczak and Stuart Quinn

Mariana Pasturczak ’19, MPH’21 and Stuart Quinn ’16 were married on September 17, 2022. They met as undergraduate students who both worked at Four Lakes Market at Dejope. Their ceremony was officiated by their former dining hall manager. Their wedding party included UW–Madison alumni Tim Murphy ’17, Cienna Blum ’17, and Emily Johnson ’20. Mariana and Stuart are excited to begin their next chapter of life together!