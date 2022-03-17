Skip Navigation

Laura Gersh Pro Bowling Awards and Accomplishments

Mar. 17, 2022
Category: Personal

I have won and earned 22 bowling trophies. I have received 1 Gold Medal. I have hit a Sour Apple (7-5-10 Split), which is the second hardest split to hit in bowling and received a pin for that accomplishment. I got a lifetime achievement award (200 Coin) for hitting a 200 Scratch Game or above. I Bowled a 500 Series Scratch, so in honor of that, I got and received a Pin and Patch for that accomplishment. I got and received a 280 or above Scratch Game Patch. I joined the Women’s Bowling 500 Club. My highest bowling score I’ve ever bowled to date is a 284 out of 300 (being the highest that you can bowl in a game). I have bowled in the Nationals Bowling Tournaments since 2018 and have placed in the 1 percent each year and every time. I have bowled in the CA State Bowling Tournaments since 2016 and have placed in the 1 percent each year and every time. Also, I have bowled in the CA State Singles Championship Tournaments since 2018 and have placed in the 1 percent each year and every time.

