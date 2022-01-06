KatzDesignGroup Receives TopID from NEWH-Arizona

Beth Weitz Katz ’90 received the award of TopID at the NEWH Honor’s event in December for top Interior Design Firm for Hospitality Interiors for 2022. The TopID award is a prestigious honor determined by NEWH chapter and regional boards to recognize design excellence and promote design firms engaged in supporting NEWH and its mission of scholarship and education. A firm’s custom design work in the hospitality industry, along with membership and support the firm has provided the NEWH chapter/region, is considered in the selection process. This exclusive recognition is NEWH’s way of supporting and promoting its designer membership. Not only are firms acknowledged for their design, engagement, and generous support of their local hospitality industry, but they are also celebrated internationally across the vast network of professionals in the industry.