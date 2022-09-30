Jon Schueler Exhibitions in London this Fall

Waterhouse & Dodd are pleased to present two concurrent exhibitions of the work of the American abstract expressionist painter Jon Schueler ’38, MA’40 (1916-1992), in association with the Jon Schueler Estate.

From September 30 to October 28, 2022, twenty oil paintings in their gallery at 16 Savile Row, will show Schueler’s artistic trajectory from pupil of Clyfford Still in California and friend of Joan Mitchell, Mark Rothko, Franz Kline, and Milton Avery in New York in the 1950s, to a painter who found fresh air and renewed inspiration in the remote West Highlands of Scotland. “Coming up for air” was how Schueler himself described his escape to the Scotland he had dreamed about since World War II.

At the Caledonian Club, 9 Halkin Street, London, Reflections on the Sound of Sleat showcases work from the 70s and 80s from September 29 to November 4, 2022. As a committed expressionist painter, Schueler harnessed memories from the war and the power of nature to create re-imagined skies.