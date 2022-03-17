Home
>
Joe and Emmy Broeckert Partner in New Milwaukee Craft Brewery
Joe and Emmy Broeckert Partner in New Milwaukee Craft Brewery
Joe Broeckert ’02 and Emmy Minarik Broeckert ’02 are partners in a new math-and-science-themed brewery, Amorphic Beer, in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. They are happily applying their engineering and biology degrees to new brews and a science-focused taproom.
More Alumni Notes
During the pandemic Steven L. Katz ’76, MA’77 used his knowledge of anthropology to improve management.
Kris Carey has been appointed EVP CHRO of Constellation Brands.
Joe Broeckert ’02 and Emmy Minarik Broeckert ’02 are partnering in a brewery.
David W. Hoeppner MS’60, PhD’63, passed away at the age of 86 in Salt Lake City on February 18, 2022.
Kathleen Polkinghorn Duffy ’68, age 75, died unexpectedly on October 17, 2021.
Barmak Kusha ’90 was promoted on July 10, 2021, to director of infection prevention and control at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
During the pandemic Steven L. Katz ’76, MA’77 used his knowledge of anthropology to improve management.
Kris Carey has been appointed EVP CHRO of Constellation Brands.
Joe Broeckert ’02 and Emmy Minarik Broeckert ’02 are partnering in a brewery.
David W. Hoeppner MS’60, PhD’63, passed away at the age of 86 in Salt Lake City on February 18, 2022.
Kathleen Polkinghorn Duffy ’68, age 75, died unexpectedly on October 17, 2021.
Barmak Kusha ’90 was promoted on July 10, 2021, to director of infection prevention and control at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
During the pandemic Steven L. Katz ’76, MA’77 used his knowledge of anthropology to improve management.
Kris Carey has been appointed EVP CHRO of Constellation Brands.
Joe Broeckert ’02 and Emmy Minarik Broeckert ’02 are partnering in a brewery.
David W. Hoeppner MS’60, PhD’63, passed away at the age of 86 in Salt Lake City on February 18, 2022.
Kathleen Polkinghorn Duffy ’68, age 75, died unexpectedly on October 17, 2021.
Barmak Kusha ’90 was promoted on July 10, 2021, to director of infection prevention and control at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.