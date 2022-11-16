Jill Koski Named President and CEO of The Morton Arboretum

Jill Koski ’91 has been named the next president and CEO of The Morton Arboretum in Lisle, IL. She is the Arboretum’s fourth leader in its 100-year history and first female chief executive. Jill was president and CEO of Ohio’s Holden Forests & Gardens since 2017 and was previously vice president of development at The Morton Arboretum for 10 years. She was named 2021 Community Leader of the Year for Environment and Sustainability by Cleveland Magazine. Jill received her BA in political science from UW–Madison.