Jessica L. Marinelli Elevated to Shareholder

Jessica L. Marinelli ’07, an attorney in the Denver office of Littler, an employment and labor law practice representing management, has been elevated to shareholder, effective January 1, 2022. Across its U.S. offices, the firm elevated 33 attorneys to shareholder status.

“Jessica is a skilled practitioner with deep subject matter expertise, strong leadership skills and a dedication to client service,” said Alan McLaughlin, Denver office managing shareholder. “On behalf of Littler, we congratulate her and look forward to her future achievements as a shareholder.”