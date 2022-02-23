Home
In Memorium: Betty Tolen Janecky
Betty Tolen Janecky ’42 passed away on October 30, 2021, at age 101. She was a proud graduate of the University of Wisconsin, where she met her future husband in Spanish class. Afterward, both served in the armed forces in WWII until they married in 1946.
More Alumni Notes
Betty Tolen Janecky ’42 passed away on October 30, 2021, at age 101.
Elizabeth “Tippy” Shutkin ’59 passed away on February 2, 2022, at the age of 84 in Palm Springs, California.
Madison native Dr. Casey Batten ’99 is lead medical team physician for the Los Angeles Rams.
Thomas I. Barnett ’84 has joined national employment law firm Jackson Lewis as principal and chief data officer.
