In Memorium: Betty Tolen Janecky

Feb. 23, 2022
Category: Obituary

Betty Tolen Janecky ’42 passed away on October 30, 2021, at age 101. She was a proud graduate of the University of Wisconsin, where she met her future husband in Spanish class. Afterward, both served in the armed forces in WWII until they married in 1946.

