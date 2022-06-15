Home
In Memoriam: Willard “Bill” Miller
Willard “Bill” Miller of Grafton, WI, class of ’51, died on June 8 at the age of 92.
Gail Eileen Barrand Koehler ’57 passed away November 22, 2020, in Black Earth, Wisconsin.
Jonathan D’Cunha ’90, MD, PhD, was recently named chair of Mayo’s Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery in Phoenix.
Dennis K. Henning ’77 was recently named the 2022 Engineer of the Year by the Preston Trail Chapter of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers.
Wendy Riemann ’02 has earned her PhD in communication from George Mason University.
