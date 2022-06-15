Skip Navigation

In Memoriam: Willard "Bill" Miller

In Memoriam: Willard “Bill” Miller

Jun. 15, 2022
Category: Obituary

Willard “Bill” Miller of Grafton, WI, class of ’51, died on June 8 at the age of 92.

For more information, visit Legacy.
Willard “Bill” Miller ’51 died on June 8, 2022.