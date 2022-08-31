In Memoriam: Thomas H. Groves

Thomas Hoopes Groves MS’59, PhD’62, died on August 2, 2022, in Boise Idaho. He was born May 9, 1932, in Madison, Wisconsin, and was the eldest child of Harold and Helen Groves; his father was a professor of economics at the University of Wisconsin, his mother a former high school teacher in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He attended Randall Elementary School and Wisconsin High School in Madison, and later Antioch College, where he met his future wife Edna Carch. He entered graduate school at the University of Michigan in 1956, transferred to the University of Wisconsin a year later, and received his PhD in physics in 1962. Posted by Jacqueline Groves ’76, daughter.