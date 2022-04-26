In Memoriam: Milan N. Mehta

Milan Natverlal Mehta ’76 of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, died on March 29, 2022, at the age of 74. Milan was a proud career scientist. In 1969, he came to the United States from Mumbai (Bombay), India, with a degree in chemistry in hand from the University of Bombay, to further his education in chemical engineering at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. After receiving his BSChE, he was employed by Aldrich Chemical Co., later Sigma-Aldrich Corp., as a production chemist in their pilot plant. He advanced during the years to manager, the position he held when he retired at the end of his 35-year career. Milan enjoyed his job and cared about the people he worked with, always imparting his knowledge of chemistry and processes. With a deeply generous disposition and kind nature, it is no surprise that he was well-liked and respected by his colleagues and friends alike.