In Memoriam: Melvin Sensenbrenner

Melvin “Mel” Sensenbrenner, age 89, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022. Mel was a proud University of Wisconsin–Madison alumnus, graduating in 1956 with a degree in civil engineering. He was a member of the U.S. Air Force ROTC and captain of the rifle division, where he received several marksmanship awards. After graduation, Mel joined the Air National Guard, retiring in June 1983 as lieutenant colonel. Mel spent his professional engineering career with the State of Wisconsin with the Division of Highway and Department of Health. His division was charged with designing the many bridges and interchanges that are still in use today. In the 1970s, he designed the wheelchair-accessible fishing piers in place in the Madison area. Mel also started a proud tradition of Badgers carried on by two of his daughters (Mary Kate Holzum ’88, Kristin Ovadal ’90) and three grandchildren (Kathryn Christopherson ’03, Michael Holzum Jr. ’14, and Erin Ovadal ’16).