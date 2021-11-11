In Memoriam: John S. Blanchard

John Blanchard PhD’79, of New Rochelle and Pelham, New York, passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, at the age of 67. A brilliant enzymologist whose long career focused on curing tuberculosis, John was the Dan Danciger Professor of Biochemistry at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Known especially for his dedication to teaching and to mentoring, in 2014 John was awarded the A.I. Scott Medal for Excellence in Biological Chemical Research, sponsored by the American Chemical Society Texas A&M University Section and the department of chemistry at Texas A&M. In 2017, he was awarded the Marshall S. Horwitz, M.D., Faculty Prize for Research Excellence from Einstein. John graduated from Middlesex in 1971 and from Lake Forest College in 1975. He received his PhD in biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 1979. John leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Kim (Staggers) Blanchard MS’78, and his two adored children, Virginia and Charles (Sarah Mlcak).