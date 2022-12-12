Skip Navigation

In Memoriam: Elmer George Kuhlman

Dec. 12, 2022
Elmer George Kuhlman, class of 1956, passed away August 28,2022. He enrolled at the University of Wisconsin as an early childhood education major, but ultimately earned a BS in botany. He then went on to earn his PhD at Oregon State University, where he met his wife Linda Sue (Cindy) Seburn at OSU Wesley Fellowship. Following a whirlwind courtship, they married in December 1961 and immediately relocated to Asheville, NC, where George began his 33-year career as a plant pathologist for the U.S. Forest Service.

For more information, visit Lord &amp; Stephens Funeral Homes.
