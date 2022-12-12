In Memoriam: Elmer George Kuhlman

Elmer George Kuhlman, class of 1956, passed away August 28,2022. He enrolled at the University of Wisconsin as an early childhood education major, but ultimately earned a BS in botany. He then went on to earn his PhD at Oregon State University, where he met his wife Linda Sue (Cindy) Seburn at OSU Wesley Fellowship. Following a whirlwind courtship, they married in December 1961 and immediately relocated to Asheville, NC, where George began his 33-year career as a plant pathologist for the U.S. Forest Service.