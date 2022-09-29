In Memoriam: Dr. Glen A. Frerichs

Dr. Glen Arthur Frerichs MS’65, of Fulton, MO, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2022, with family at his side. Glen attended South Dakota State University, where he received a bachelor of science degree in chemistry in 1963. Graduate degrees include an MS from the University of Wisconsin (1965) and a PhD from the University of Oregon (1977). A 47-year career as an undergraduate chemistry educator included teaching positions at State University College at Oneonta (NY), Morton College (Cicero, IL), Saint Xavier College (Chicago, IL), Cornell College (Mount Vernon, IA), South Dakota State University, and Westminster College (Fulton, MO), where he taught for 37 years and served as chair of the Department of Chemistry. His work in the field was recognized through a tenure as president of the Midwestern Association of Chemistry Teachers in Liberal Arts Colleges, collaborative research articles published in The Journal of Physical Chemistry A and Royal Society of Chemistry, and over a dozen research grants.