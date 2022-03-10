In Memoriam: David W. Hoeppner

David W. Hoeppner MS’60, PhD’63, passed away at the age of 86 in Salt Lake City on February 18, 2022. David was married to Sue M. Hoeppner ’59 for almost 63 years. They had three daughters — Laura Hoeppner, Lynne Marquis, and Amy Taylor — and seven grandchildren.

After graduating, David worked at Battelle Memorial Institute and at Lockheed. He then built a career in his life’s passion as an engineering educator, serving as a professor at the University of Missouri–Columbia; as the Endowed Cockburn Professor of Engineering Design and Director – Structural Integrity, Fatigue, and Fracture Research Laboratory, University of Toronto; and as the chair of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Utah. He served as an engineering consultant and supervised hundreds of undergraduates, 130 master’s degree students, and 48 doctoral students. David loved to bike, hike, ski, swim, garden, and visit national parks.

In memory of David: Carpe Diem, and have a PMA (Positive Mental Attitude).