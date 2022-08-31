In Memoriam: Bruce Schwoegler

Bruce Schwoegler ’65, well-known local WBZ meteorologist for more than 30 years in Boston, died on August 4, 2022.

Bruce was an active member of the Wisconsin Alumni Association: Boston Chapter, hosting meetings at WBZ and his home. He was instrumental in getting permits for Head of the Charles back in the 80s, so Badger alumni could gather, eat brats, and support the UW crew members at the finish line. He will be sorely missed.