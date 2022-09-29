In Memoriam: Arden Ray Hardie

Arden Ray Hardie ’64, MS’72, PhD’77, of rural Blair, died on July 14, 2022, in Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall at the age of 81.

Arden was born on June 5, 1941, in Blair. He graduated from Blair High School in 1959 and earned degrees in dairy science: BS (1965), MS (1972), and PhD (1977) at the University of Wisconsin. While in Madison (1979–93), he was a computer specialist in the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences facility and herd manager for the UW–Madison dairy herd, and he worked for the Wisconsin DHI Cooperative. In 1984, Arden married Judith (Judt) Haase. In 1993, the family moved to Blair where they dairy farmed, and Arden was an agriculture agent for UW Extension until retirement in 2007.

Arden is survived by his wife, Judt; daughters Paula (Kenny) Neuzil, Lydia Hardie, Claudia Hardie- (Andy) Quall; grandson Cedric Quall; and a sister, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services were held in Saint Ansgar’s Catholic Church in Blair.