Shawn Marie Boyne Appointed Associate Vice Chancellor at UIS

Oct. 28, 2022
Shawn Marie Boyne MA’02, PhD’07 was recently appointed associate vice chancellor of undergraduate education at the University of Illinois–Springfield. In this role, Boyne will lead the university’s retention, program review, and assessment efforts.

