Danielle Grotjahn ’10 Receives Damon Runyon-Rachleff Innovation Award

The Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation recently named Danielle Grotjahn ’10 as one of eight recipients of the 2023 Damon Runyon-Rachleff Innovation Award — designed to support high-risk, high-reward research ideas.

Grotjahn, an assistant professor in the Department of Integrative Structural and Computational Biology at Scripps Research, has reached stage two of continuation funding support for her research: “Uncovering structural mechanisms of mitochondrial fragmentation in cancer by cellular cryo-electron tomography.”