Geoff Harris, President of Solaire Homebuilders
Sep. 30, 2022
Category: Career
Continuing a homebuilding career spanning more than 23 years, Geoff Harris ’96 and his wife, MaryLea Harris, are the new owners of Solaire Homebuilders, Central Oregon’s original sustainable homebuilder. Founded in 1995, Solaire specializes in net zero energy homes with superior indoor air quality. The Harrises are excited to carry on the company’s legacy and bring high performance homes to the mainstream.
