Gensburg Calandriello & Kanter, P.C. Welcomes Norman Berger ’78

Gensburg Calandriello & Kanter, P.C. announces the addition of Norman Berger as Senior Counsel thereby strengthening the firm’s Commercial Litigation Practice Group and adding a specialty in environmental law. Berger brings more than 30 years of experience to GCK’s boutique law practice.

A member of the firm’s Commercial Litigation practice, Berger has served as lead trial counsel in dozens of jury and nonjury cases across multiple jurisdictions and industries including real estate, retail, heavy manufacturing, chemicals, and recycling. He represents clients in state and federal courts nationwide and before state and federal agencies, as well as in arbitrations and mediations. He has served as an arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association.

Berger will also advise clients on matters involving real estate, manufacturing, employment, environmental, class action, corporate, securities, closely held business, ERISA and insurance issues. He has in-depth experience with complicated technical and regulatory issues and with matters involving scientific and other technical experts. He will counsel clients on insurance coverage, permitting, enforcement and administrative matters.