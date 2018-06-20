Frank X Gess Woodworking: Frank X Gess

Home
Since retirement from teaching in Montessori classrooms, Frank X Gess (Education 1975) has been busy with his woodworking business. He recently completed a full set of custom classroom cabinetry for the Montessori Institute of Milwaukee.
More Alumni Notes
Herman Milligan Jr., PhD, will be co-curating “A Picture Gallery of the Soul” at the University of Minnesota.
Josh Duesterbeck ’02 has been promoted at the Great Lakes Group at Thrivent.
Jay Chesky ’81 has retired as director for international engagements for the chief information officer of the U.S. Department of Defense.
Clifford Gribble MM’67 has been awarded the first annual Woody Herman Award for Excellence in Music Education.
