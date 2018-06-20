Frank X Gess Woodworking: Frank X Gess

Skip Navigation

Jun. 20, 2018
Category: Personal

Since retirement from teaching in Montessori classrooms, Frank X Gess (Education 1975) has been busy with his woodworking business. He recently completed a full set of custom classroom cabinetry for the Montessori Institute of Milwaukee.

