Five Bypasses Keep Rick Frederick Right on Track

Rick Frederick ’66 shares the following update: Friday, July 2, and getting ready for Fourth of July golf found me with the pain of an elephant on my chest, and the doctors couldn’t find anything wrong. Thirteen hours later and finally getting a room (COVID patients had filled the hospital), I received a catheterization, and five hours later, five bypasses kept me alive. Five days later, struggling to breath, they found the left lung collapsed and performed surgery to save my life a second time. COVID kept me out of hospitals, but fortunately, an opening allowed me a second chance at life. Today, six months later, I am doing fine and grateful to be alive.