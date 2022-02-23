Filmmaker/Author/Artist Charise M Studesville Proving That We Are Not Obsolete After 40

Charise Studesville ’89 has won a highly sought-after spot as a 2022 Women In Film (WIF) Multi-Hyphenate Mentee in screenwriting and directing television and film, under Director Marta Cunningham (Insecure) and Producer/Executive Alissa Bachner (Snow Piercer). After two independent films of her own, Studesville is slated to expand into television directing this year. Studesville entered the entertainment business as a weekly Chicago-LA commuter Hollywood intern, while working for Debra Martin Chase during the production of Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2. Studesville founded Hollywood Chick Mafia, “a community of creative rebel chicks in Hollywood, supporting each others’ badassery.”

Studesville also recently released her newest work, “The Perks of Being a Hoodoo Rose,” as part of the paranormal women’s fiction collection Aged to Perfection. This iconic anthology is the first truly diverse collection within the genre that was established to celebrate women over 40 as the heroine of each story.