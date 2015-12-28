Epitome of the UW-Madison spirit: Brian Kulas

Brian Kulas passed away this year. He was a starter with the UW basketball team and then upon graduation worked his entire life in education and helping many community causes in Medford, Wisconsin. He was my high school basketball coach 52 years ago, and thru family, who still are in Medford, and my visits back there from SC. I kept up with his incredible career. Both while working and then in “retirement” he relentlessly helped countless community efforts by chairing committees and fundraisers. His write-up in the local paper the ‘Star News’ upon his death captured so well his life’s contribution and epitomizes the UW-Madison spirit and deeper intent of “higher” education.