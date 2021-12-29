Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Alumni Notes

>

Defeating the Digital Divide

Defeating the Digital Divide

Dec. 29, 2021
Category: Career

Ed Walton ’85 reports that he has built one of the fastest growing IT companies in the country and is currently serving as CEO. “We’re working with communities and school districts as well as leading technology companies like Celona, Ericsson/Cradlepoint, Nokia, RG Nets and Extreme Networks to build next-generation communication 5g networks to bridge the digital divide.”

For more information, visit STEPCG.com.
Share This Story

More Alumni Notes

WALSAA Welcomes Mike Kawleski to Board of Directors

The Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association announced Mike Kawleski ’84 as one of the newest members their board.

Congratulations Wisconsin Women’s Volleyball! Show Your Pride by Sporting New National Champs Gear!