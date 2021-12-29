Home
Defeating the Digital Divide
Dec. 29, 2021
Category: Career
Ed Walton ’85 reports that he has built one of the fastest growing IT companies in the country and is currently serving as CEO. “We’re working with communities and school districts as well as leading technology companies like Celona, Ericsson/Cradlepoint, Nokia, RG Nets and Extreme Networks to build next-generation communication 5g networks to bridge the digital divide.”
For more information, visit STEPCG.com.