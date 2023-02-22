Skip Navigation

Death of Meteorologist Peter Richard Chaston ’76

Feb. 22, 2023
Category: Obituary

Peter R. Chaston ’76 died on June 15, 2022. In 1976, he earned his master’s degree in meteorology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison . He was 78 years old at the time of his death and had had Parkinson’s disease for over 22 years.

For more information, visit Meyers Funeral Chapel.
