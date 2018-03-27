Darrell Newton is new Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Grad Studies at Eau Claire

A public university administrator and tenured faculty member with 35 years of experience in higher education has been appointed as associate vice chancellor for academic affairs and dean of graduate studies at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Dr. Darrell Newton, who most recently has served as associate dean in the Fulton School of Liberal Arts at Salisbury University in Maryland, began his duties at UW-Eau Claire on July 17 of last year.

“Dr. Newton’s multi-varied professional experiences, depth of administrative knowledge and skills, and demonstrated ability to work with institutional, local and international constituencies make him a particularly good fit for this associate vice chancellor position,” said Dr. Patricia A. Kleine, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “He comes to UW-Eau Claire with both an understanding of the UW System, having worked at UW universities earlier in his career, and significant experience in the comparable/aspirational Maryland higher education system.”

As associate vice chancellor for academic affairs and dean of graduate studies, Newton will have various duties in support of overall curriculum development, select UW-Eau Claire programs and initiatives within the division of Academic Affairs, and graduate programs and curriculum.

“I look forward to working closely with Dr. Kleine, Chancellor Schmidt, and all of the faculty and staff at UW-Eau Claire,” Newton said. “When considering the support demonstrated by shared governance groups, I feel especially proud to have been chosen to participate in these ongoing efforts. Most importantly, it will be a pleasure to help make the institution a place in which all students can continue to achieve and excel.”

Newton has served in various roles at Salisbury University, where he has been associate dean in the university’s Fulton School of Liberal Arts since 2014. He joined Salisbury’s communication arts faculty in 2003, achieved tenure in 2007 and was promoted to full professor in 2015. He served as the communication arts department chair from 2010-2014.

Before joining Salisbury University, Newton held lecturer positions at UW-Parkside, UW-Madison and UW-Whitewater; was an instructor at technical colleges in Milwaukee and Madison; was a teaching assistant and a recruitment and retention specialist at UW-Madison; and served as a residence hall manager at UW-Platteville.

Newton holds doctorate and master’s degrees in communication arts from UW-Madison, as well as a master’s degree in English and a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from UW-Milwaukee.