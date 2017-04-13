Skip Navigation

Daniel Rosen Joins Kluger Kaplan

Apr. 13, 2017
Category: Career

Prominent Minneapolis-based litigator Daniel Rosen is joining South Florida-based litigation firm Kluger, Kaplan, Silverman, Katzen & Levine as its partner-in-charge of its new Minneapolis office

