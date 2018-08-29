Dan Piette named CEO of Bluware

Dan Piette, member of the Campaign Steering Committee for the College of Engineering, was named CEO of Bluware Corp in Houston, TX on July 9th, 2018.

A well-respected and recognized energy executive, Dan will join the current Bluware management team to provide strategic leadership in the growth of Headwave as the premier software platform for E&P digital transformation.

Most recently, Piette served on the Board of Directors of Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS), a Norwegian-headquartered company with a presence in 25 countries. He also held a board position for Headwave prior to the Bluware merger, and he serves on the Board of Visitors of the Geological Engineering Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

In previous roles, Piette led Object Reservoir as President and CEO until the acquisition of its software division by Halliburton and its services division by Weatherford. Prior to that, he was President and CEO of OpenSpirit Corporation, a provider of upstream integration, which grew under his leadership and culminated in an acquisition by TIBCO Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TIBX).