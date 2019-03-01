Home
Christy Brooks earns George Tipler Award
Mar. 01, 2019
Category: Recognition
Christy A. Brooks, Shareholder at von Briesen & Roper, s.c. received the George Tipler Award for Distinguished Service in School Law. The Wisconsin School Attorneys Association Board of Directors established the George Tipler Award and annually selects two recipients to recognize distinguished members of the legal profession who have dedicated their careers to helping Wisconsin schools.
