Christopher Triska Promoted to Shareholder at Segal McCambridge

Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney is pleased to announce that Christopher Triska has been elected shareholder in its Chicago office.

Christopher K. Triska is a shareholder and experienced litigator in Segal McCambridge’s Chicago office who concentrates his practice on defending companies in catastrophic injury and wrongful death claims involving products, commercial and residential construction, premises, automobiles, commercial trucking, and contractors. Mr. Triska has also successfully recovered losses on behalf of insurance companies in subrogation claims involving construction equipment, premises, automobiles, and commercial trucks. Mr. Triska serves as local and regional counsel for numerous clients involved in asbestos and talcum powder litigation in Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, New Jersey, and California. He earned his B.A. from the University of Wisconsin in 2001.