Christopher Borreca elected to COSA board

Apr. 19, 2018
Category: Career

Christopher Borreca, M.S., Education, ’83, a partner in the Texas school law firm of Thompson & Horton LLP, has been elected to the board of directors for the National School Boards Association (NSBA) Council of School Attorneys (COSA). COSA is the national network of over 3,500 attorneys representing K-12 public school districts. Thompson & Horton has offices in Houston, Dallas and Austin.

